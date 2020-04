Cazadores disparan y matan al lobo más famoso de Canadá

View this post on Instagram

Where will you howl from today at 5pm PDT? Let me know. My family and I will howl from the edge of the Salish Sea looking at the islands that Takaya called home for 8 years. And we will send our voices skyward to mingle with the stars and the great energy of the earth. To express our gratitude for the glimpse into the wild that Takaya allowed all peoples of our earth. For Takaya! #takaya