Dior repasa 70 años de moda con documental

Explore more than seventy years of creation with a thematic and chronological itinerary – conceived as a captivating dialogue by the two exhibition curators, Florence Müller and Olivier Gabet. And (re)discover the gracefulness of iconic haute couture designs – the virtuoso scenography recreating their sense of movement and the shows in which they were worn – as well as precious archival photographs, sketches by Monsieur Dior and his successors, previously unseen objects, accessories, paintings, a cabinet of curiosities conceived as a sweeping display of color, and much more. With the beauty of dreams more essential now than ever, fall under the spell of the wealth of enchanting treasures contained in the exhibition 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams'. #DiorHeritage © @EmmaSummerton