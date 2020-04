Dwayne Johnson emociona con nuevos detalles de Fast & Furious

View this post on Instagram

Was there a movie role I really wanted, but lost to another actor? Yup. The role was Jack Reacher. The actor was Tom Cruise. Business is business and I’m happy he got it. Universe works in funny ways though, as when that door shut on me, another door opened with the opportunity to create a character from scratch that was of my DNA. The one and only bad ass, shit talkin’, gravity and reality defying, always winkin’ and having fun OUTLAW LAWMAN KNOWN AS LUKE HOBBS. Let the good times roll 🤠🥃 Thanks for all your great questions and enjoy your holiday weekend. Most importantly, stay healthy my friends. D