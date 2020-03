Emilia Clarke ofrece cena virtual a cambio de donaciones

View this post on Instagram

BIG NEWS PEOPLE!!!!!!!!! 🏆👏🏆 fancy watching me and my deliriously talented cast in The Seagull @jamielloydco treading the boards at the @playhousetheatrelondon And you're under 30, a key worker or receive benefits, you have 48 HOURS to book for our special £15 performances of @JamieLloydCo's #SeagullWestEnd. Head to atgtickets.com/seagull15 to find the special seats!! Theatre IS for everyone. Welcome one and all! #🕊 #🙏🏻 #❤️