Emmy 2022: Esta es la lista de los nominados

Los nominados para la edición 74 de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, se anunciaron en la mañana de este martes. // Foto: @TelevisionAcad.

La mañana de este 12 de julio se reveló la lista de nominados para la edición 74 de los Premios Emmy que otorga la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense.

Los Premios Emmy se llevarán a cabo el lunes 12 de septiembre, la ceremonia será transmitida en la cadena televisiva NBC.

Lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022

Mejor serie dramática

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor miniserie

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
  • Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • John Turturro, (Severance)
  • Christopher Walken (Severance)
  • Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Patricia Arquette (Severance)
  • Julia Garner (Ozark)
  • Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
  • Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Donald Glover (Atlanta)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Elle Fanning (The Great)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Colin Firth (The Staircase)
  • Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
  • Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
  • Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
  • Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
  • Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Toni Collette (The Staircase)
  • Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
  • Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
  • Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)
  • Margaret Qualley (MAID)
  • Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
  • Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
  • Will Poulter (Dopesick)
  • Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
  • Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
  • Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
  • Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actriz de reparto principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
  • Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
  • Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Bravo Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor programa de variedades

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

