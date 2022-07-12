Emmy 2022: Esta es la lista de los nominados

The #Emmy nominees for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie are:



Toni Collette / #TheStaircase

Julia Garner / #InventingAnna

Lily James / Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulson / American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley / MAID
Amanda Seyfried / The Dropout