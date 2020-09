En una foto muestra India la desesperación de las muertes Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

An Indian woman, wearing white protective gear, reacts after seeing her husband's body, a victim of COVID-19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, India. ⁠ ⁠ India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. The ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping of daily testing that exceeds 1 million now. However, experts caution that India's outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages. ⁠ ⁠ #APPhoto Anupam Nath @anupamnathgti⁠