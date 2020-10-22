Hombre alemán usa faldas y tacones durante años; busca romper estereotipos de género

Mark Bryan, casado y padre de 3 hijos, se ha convertido en una celebridad en Instagram, tras compartir fotos de sus ‘looks’ con camisas, faldas ajustadas y zapatos con tacones de aguja.
Según declaró este ingeniero robótico estadounidense, de 61 años, que ahora reside en Alemania, su objetivo principal es erradicar los estereotipos de género. “Prefiero un ‘look’ ‘masculino’ por encima de la cintura y un ‘look’ sin género por debajo de la cintura. Se trata de que la ropa no tenga género” comentó.
Decided to wear some boots today and a longer skirt. It’s not cold today, but very cool. Worked at home this morning and now going into the office to meet with my 2nd shift group. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen
El hombre explicó que prefiere las faldas, ya que tienen más opciones de color en comparación con los pantalones masculinos. “Con las faldas, puedes añadir rojos, verdes, azules más brillantes, estampados florales, estampados de animales, etc. Lo mismo con los zapatos, pero también tienes muchos más estilos y tipos de tacones”, dijo.
Even though we moved into our house 6 months ago my garage is still a big unorganized mess. The boss (wife) gives it a low priority for things for me to do on weekends. Hopefully I can get it were I like it so I can get back on the Porsche. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen
Bryan, que tiene más de 150 mil seguidores en la red social, subrayó que su forma de vestir no tiene ningún elemento sexual. “Solo soy un tipo promedio, heterosexual y felizmente casado. Amo a las mujeres hermosas, los Porsches, y solo quiero incorporar una falda y unos tacones en mi vestuario diario”, declaró.
Important customer in office today. Yes, I still wear a coat and tie! But it’s day 48 of Homeoffice. Stay home and be safe everyone! I am just a normal,happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #lostink #lostinkshoes #lostinkgirls #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen @lostink.official #realmenofstyle
Además, agregó que tiene todo el apoyo de su familia: su esposa a menudo “hace sugerencias sobre qué debo vestir”, mientras su hija le pide “a veces que le preste los zapatos”.
First day back to office in 2 weeks. Just for a few hours. But it’s day 46 of Homeoffice. Stay home and be safe everyone! I am just a normal,happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #socialdistancing #maninheels #maninhighheels #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
Con información de Excélsior