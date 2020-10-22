Hombre alemán usa faldas y tacones durante años; busca romper estereotipos de género

Mark Bryan, que tiene más de 150 mil seguidores en Instagram, subrayó que su forma de vestir no tiene ningún elemento sexual.// Foto Especial.

Mark Bryan, casado y padre de 3 hijos, se ha convertido en una celebridad en Instagram, tras compartir fotos de sus ‘looks’ con camisas, faldas ajustadas y zapatos con tacones de aguja. 

Según declaró este ingeniero robótico estadounidense, de 61 años, que ahora reside en Alemania, su objetivo principal es erradicar los estereotipos de género. “Prefiero un ‘look’ ‘masculino’ por encima de la cintura y un ‘look’ sin género por debajo de la cintura. Se trata de que la ropa no tenga género” comentó.

El hombre explicó que prefiere las faldas, ya que tienen más opciones de color en comparación con los pantalones masculinos. “Con las faldas, puedes añadir rojos, verdes, azules más brillantes, estampados florales, estampados de animales, etc. Lo mismo con los zapatos, pero también tienes muchos más estilos y tipos de tacones”, dijo.

Bryan, que tiene más de 150 mil seguidores en la red social, subrayó que su forma de vestir no tiene ningún elemento sexual. “Solo soy un tipo promedio, heterosexual y felizmente casado. Amo a las mujeres hermosas, los Porsches, y solo quiero incorporar una falda y unos tacones en mi vestuario diario”, declaró.

Además, agregó que tiene todo el apoyo de su familia: su esposa a menudo “hace sugerencias sobre qué debo vestir”, mientras su hija le pide “a veces que le preste los zapatos”.

Con información de Excélsior

