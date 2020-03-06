¡increíble! Con 73 años, se convierte en influencer ‘fitness’

Por Redacción
Joan MacDonald es una mujer de 73 años que tiene el cuerpo muy tonificado y ha sido motivación de muchos internautas.
Tras su divorcio, Joan cayó en depresión, por lo cual contrajo muchas enfermedades hasta que en una cita médica el doctor le recomendó que hiciera ejercicio.
Tras esa caída emocional, se adentró en el mundo fitness y bajó 24 kilos en 3 años, aparte se volvió una influencer en redes sociales.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕 At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏 . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.