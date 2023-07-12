Revelan lista de nominados para Premios Emmy 2023

Este miércoles la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos dio a conocer la lista de nominados para la entrega 75 de los Premios Emmy.
La ceremonia de premiación tiene previsto celebrarse el próximo 18 de septiembre.
La famosa serie de “Sucession” encabeza la lista de los Emmy con 27 nominaciones, seguido de ‘The Last of Us” con 24, “The White Lotus” con 23 y “Ted Lasso” con 21.
Cabe mencionar que el mexicano Guillermo del Toro logró una nominación por su serie “El gabinete de curiosidades”, que está dentro de la categoría de diseño de producción.
Lista de nominados
Mejor actor – serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz – serie dramática
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Mejor actor de reparto – serie dramática
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Mejor actriz de reparto – serie dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Mejor serie dramática
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mejor actor de comedia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Mejor actor de reparto de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de serie limitada
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Mejor actor de serie limitada
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Mejor actriz de serie limitada
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Mejor actor de serie limitada
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Mejor serie limitada
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)}
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Mejor Reality
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
