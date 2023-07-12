Revelan lista de nominados para Premios Emmy 2023

Thank you, Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma, for announcing the 75th #EmmyNoms! Interested in finding out who the nominees are? Head to https://t.co/UrSfXoWwMV to see the full list! 👀



Watch the 75th #Emmys on Monday, Sept. 18 on FOX! 💎✨#Emmys2023 #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/eZ109ovzcB