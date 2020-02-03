Shakira y JLo le ponen salsa y reggaetón al halftime del Super Bowl

Por Redacción

Shakira y Jennifer López protagonizaron este domingo el show de medio tiempo de la edición 54 del Super Bowl, que disputan Kansas City Chiefs y los 49ers de San Francisco.

Las cantantes buscaron dejar claro “el importante rol” que juegan los latinos en Estados Unidos, en un espectáculo que tuvo como invitados a Bad Bunny y J Balvin.

