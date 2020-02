Vandalizan mural de la artista Sarah Andersen

View this post on Instagram

HI FRIENDS! I painted a mural in Mexico City! This was such a fun and unique experience. The mural is designed with a lot of poses in the hopes that people will try to pose alongside the character. I would love to see your photos next to the mural! Thank you to @pictoline who brought me over and helped me paint! <3 The mural address is Calle Mérida esquina con Tabasco Colonia Roma Norte, CDMX.